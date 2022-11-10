why Groupon Inc. [GRPN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.00

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] jumped around 1.93 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.97 at the close of the session, up 27.41%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Groupon Issues Third Quarter Earnings Release.

Local Category Stable with Nearly $350 Million in Third Quarter Billings.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued its third quarter earnings press release today and provided details on its recent operating progress. The company is executing its turnaround strategy, which is focused on two areas: reducing its cost structure and fundamentally improving its marketplace experience to position Groupon to grow profitably in a variety of economic cycles. Based on its progress, Groupon is reiterating its targets for 2023.

Groupon Inc. stock is now -61.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRPN Stock saw the intraday high of $9.07 and lowest of $6.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.15, which means current price is +41.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 880.01K shares, GRPN reached a trading volume of 4202906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Groupon Inc. [GRPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Groupon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Groupon Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $48, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GRPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.91.

How has GRPN stock performed recently?

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.34. With this latest performance, GRPN shares gained by 10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.80, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 14.73 for the last 200 days.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Groupon Inc. [GRPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.85 and a Gross Margin at +72.99. Groupon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.24.

Groupon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Groupon Inc. go to 26.78%.

Insider trade positions for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

There are presently around $175 million, or 65.70% of GRPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: RPD FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,995,720, which is approximately 30.695% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC., holding 2,626,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.56 million in GRPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.69 million in GRPN stock with ownership of nearly -19.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Groupon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN] by around 4,336,266 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 3,250,982 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 11,895,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,482,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRPN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 304,564 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,714,227 shares during the same period.