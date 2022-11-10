why General Mills Inc. [GIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $77.65

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] jumped around 0.78 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $80.34 at the close of the session, up 0.98%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that REESE’S PUFFS Brings Fans the Future of Breakfast with Out-Of-This-World Fashion Collaboration and Sneak Peek Event in NYC.

Together with contemporary fashion designer Yoon Ahn and her brand, AMBUSH®, REESE’S PUFFS is taking cereal lovers to the Breakfastverse and launching a limited-edition breakfast bowl-turned-fashion accessory.

REESE’S PUFFS is taking fans beyond the cereal bowl and reimagining the future of breakfast — in the metaverse, and in real life — in collaboration with contemporary designer, Yoon Ahn and her brand, AMBUSH®. The partnership, which first debuted last month with a designed REESE’S PUFFS cereal box, is now expanding into an immersive breakfast experience created exclusively for REESE’S PUFFS fans.

General Mills Inc. stock is now 19.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GIS Stock saw the intraday high of $80.97 and lowest of $79.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 82.10, which means current price is +30.27% above from all time high which was touched on 10/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 3666394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $77.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on GIS stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 57 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.69, while it was recorded at 79.41 for the last single week of trading, and 72.38 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 5.43%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $36,455 million, or 78.60% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,457,105, which is approximately 6.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,264,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.12 billion in GIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.08 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 10.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 660 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 27,358,821 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 26,841,713 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 399,560,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,760,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,545,253 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,473,717 shares during the same period.