why Flex Ltd. [FLEX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.62

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] loss -2.75% on the last trading session, reaching $19.07 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Flex Receives Cisco 2022 Excellence in Sustainability Award.

Flex today announced that the company was nominated and selected for the Cisco 2022 Excellence in Sustainability award. Cisco unveiled the award nominees and winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE) attended by hundreds of component suppliers, manufacturing partners, logistics partners, and Cisco employees. The 31st annual hybrid SAE was held in-person and aired virtually on Cisco TV on September 15, 2022.

This award recognizes Flex for distinguishing themselves as visionaries and collaborators in the social and environmental sustainability space.

Flex Ltd. represents 455.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.57 billion with the latest information. FLEX stock price has been found in the range of $18.9212 to $19.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 4559439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 70.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for FLEX stock

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.05, while it was recorded at 19.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.93 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

There are presently around $8,151 million, or 99.50% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 54,204,896, which is approximately -0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 35,982,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.19 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $498.32 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 14.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 24,464,133 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 37,842,722 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 365,128,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,435,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,571,796 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,409,687 shares during the same period.