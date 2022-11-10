why Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $310.07

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] closed the trading session at $284.75 on 11/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $278.07, while the highest price level was $295.90. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in North Carolina.

According to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in North Carolina have been increasing year over year and are forecasted to grow more than 130% over the next five years. Additionally, deployments of residential battery capacity in North Carolina are expected to grow over three-fold by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.65 percent and weekly performance of -1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 107.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, ENPH reached to a volume of 3320743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $310.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $174 to $281, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 17.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 63.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 72.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.42 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 282.04, while it was recorded at 282.44 for the last single week of trading, and 217.22 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 38.10%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,234 million, or 74.90% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 19,103,044, which is approximately 4170.612% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,035,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.12 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -3.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 29,536,450 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 10,120,265 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 73,543,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,200,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,938,838 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 935,034 shares during the same period.