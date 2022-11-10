Wayfair Inc. [W] is -84.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] closed the trading session at $28.75 on 11/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.70, while the highest price level was $31.74. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Wayfair Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Q3 Net Revenue of $2.8 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -84.87 percent and weekly performance of -19.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, W reached to a volume of 3878600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $51.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $65 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

W stock trade performance evaluation

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.24. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.46, while it was recorded at 32.72 for the last single week of trading, and 73.56 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,757 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,901,534, which is approximately 0.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,882,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.38 million in W stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $235.86 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -3.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 15,510,940 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 9,887,576 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 70,481,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,880,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,602,304 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,472,208 shares during the same period.