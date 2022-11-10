Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Coherent Corp. [COHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coherent Corp. [NASDAQ: COHR] jumped around 2.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $32.21 at the close of the session, up 7.55%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Coherent Corp. Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results.

Record Revenue of 1.34 Billion, Grew 69% Year-Over-Year.

Coherent Corp. stock is now -52.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COHR Stock saw the intraday high of $35.00 and lowest of $31.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.05, which means current price is +7.73% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, COHR reached a trading volume of 3770828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coherent Corp. [COHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COHR shares is $70.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coherent Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Coherent Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coherent Corp. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for COHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for COHR in the course of the last twelve months was 67.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has COHR stock performed recently?

Coherent Corp. [COHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, COHR shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for Coherent Corp. [COHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.72, while it was recorded at 31.52 for the last single week of trading, and 54.47 for the last 200 days.

Coherent Corp. [COHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coherent Corp. [COHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.49 and a Gross Margin at +38.16. Coherent Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

Coherent Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Coherent Corp. [COHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coherent Corp. go to 15.48%.

Insider trade positions for Coherent Corp. [COHR]

There are presently around $4,203 million, or 76.70% of COHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,119,537, which is approximately -2.737% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,284,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.49 million in COHR stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $358.86 million in COHR stock with ownership of nearly 65.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coherent Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Coherent Corp. [NASDAQ:COHR] by around 16,083,638 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 18,790,375 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 95,610,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,484,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COHR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,537,060 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 3,265,330 shares during the same period.