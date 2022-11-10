Wall Street Analyst Initiated TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] traded at a low on 11/09/22, posting a -4.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.79. The company report on November 8, 2022 that The Metals Company Announces Third Quarter 2022 Corporate Update Conference Call for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3396818 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TMC the metals company Inc. stands at 7.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.66%.

The market cap for TMC stock reached $207.81 million, with 227.12 million shares outstanding and 205.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, TMC reached a trading volume of 3396818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has TMC stock performed recently?

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.28. With this latest performance, TMC shares dropped by -21.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0159, while it was recorded at 0.8524 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3467 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.01.

TMC the metals company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]

There are presently around $8 million, or 11.90% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 2,025,623, which is approximately 68.999% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,766,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 million in TMC stocks shares; and RONIT CAPITAL LLP, currently with $1.34 million in TMC stock with ownership of nearly 471.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ:TMC] by around 4,295,575 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,143,477 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 2,827,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,266,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 571,743 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,763,798 shares during the same period.