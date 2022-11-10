Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.83%. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Howmet Aerospace Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Commercial Aerospace Revenue Up 23% YoY, Positive Cash Generation.

$100 Million Share Repurchases, Doubled Quarterly Common Stock Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2022.

Over the last 12 months, HWM stock rose by 9.82%. The one-year Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.17. The average equity rating for HWM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.71 billion, with 415.00 million shares outstanding and 414.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, HWM stock reached a trading volume of 3606507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $41.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 43.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HWM Stock Performance Analysis:

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.18, while it was recorded at 36.21 for the last single week of trading, and 34.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Howmet Aerospace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HWM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 28.40%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,021 million, or 91.80% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,447,236, which is approximately 1.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,092,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $1.49 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 22,568,413 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 18,709,625 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 344,538,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,816,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,387,763 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,218,260 shares during the same period.