Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $3

Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ: VCSA] loss -8.91% or -0.35 points to close at $3.58 with a heavy trading volume of 3274563 shares. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Vacasa Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Vacasa, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. A shareholder letter containing the results can be found on the Company’s website at investors.vacasa.com.

Vacasa will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update. A link to the live webcast and supplemental information will be made available on Vacasa’s Investor Relations website at investors.vacasa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately two hours after the close of the call.

It opened the trading session at $3.89, the shares rose to $3.89 and dropped to $3.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VCSA points out that the company has recorded -31.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, VCSA reached to a volume of 3274563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCSA shares is $6.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Vacasa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $12 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Vacasa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on VCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vacasa Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for VCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for VCSA stock

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, VCSA shares gained by 11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.02. Vacasa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.98.

Vacasa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]

There are presently around $626 million, or 81.00% of VCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCSA stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 62,473,614, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 23,055,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.54 million in VCSA stocks shares; and ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $59.17 million in VCSA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vacasa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ:VCSA] by around 19,243,335 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 7,782,978 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 147,883,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,909,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCSA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,507,316 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,073,623 shares during the same period.