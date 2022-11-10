The Benchmark Company lifts Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, down -1.14%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that ASAP.com, the On-Demand Delivery Brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“ASAP” or the “Company”), today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Waitr Holdings Inc. stock is now -81.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WTRH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.142 and lowest of $0.1274 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.61, which means current price is +8.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, WTRH reached a trading volume of 3296490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has WTRH stock performed recently?

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.13. With this latest performance, WTRH shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1661, while it was recorded at 0.1462 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2846 for the last 200 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.08 and a Gross Margin at +33.04. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13.

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

There are presently around $3 million, or 23.70% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,199,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 3,895,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in WTRH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.23 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly -13.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 2,673,243 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,828,944 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,726,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,228,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,072,065 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 383,728 shares during the same period.