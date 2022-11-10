TD Securities lifts Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] loss -7.14% or -0.09 points to close at $1.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4296993 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q3 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones.

Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (‘MD&A’) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Both documents will be available on the Company’s website at www.denisonmines.com, SEDAR (at www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version.

David Cates, President and CEO of Denison commented, “It is an incredibly exciting time to be a Denison shareholder. Our company is delivering on our plans to systematically advance the development of Canada’s first In-Situ Recovery (‘ISR’) uranium mine – having recently completed significant de-risking and regulatory milestones. This is occurring at the same time as interest in nuclear energy projects continues to increase as a result of the growing realization that nuclear power must play a critical role in our global battle against climate change.

It opened the trading session at $1.26, the shares rose to $1.27 and dropped to $1.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNN points out that the company has recorded 13.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 4296993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2360, while it was recorded at 1.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2728 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.