T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] is 28.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a low on 11/09/22, posting a -0.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $148.64. The company report on November 9, 2022 that T-Mobile US, Inc. to present at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer, and Neville Ray, president of technology of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Central European Time (3:45 a.m. Eastern Time) at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Barcelona, Spain.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4839126 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc. stands at 1.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $184.06 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 589.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 4839126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $175.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 95.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.96 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.60, while it was recorded at 149.06 for the last single week of trading, and 133.39 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.21%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $84,582 million, or 43.20% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,830,459, which is approximately 1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,900,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.23 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.91 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -34.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

585 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 51,616,269 shares. Additionally, 476 investors decreased positions by around 53,763,377 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 463,659,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,039,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,490,313 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,354,876 shares during the same period.