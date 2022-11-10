Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] moved up 22.81: Why It’s Important

Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE: QUOT] traded at a high on 11/09/22, posting a 22.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.23. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Quotient Technology to Participate at 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today that it will participate at the 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference.

Matt Krepsik, Chief Executive Officer, and Yuneeb Khan, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1×1 and small group meetings with investors on November 17th. For those interested in registering for the event, please email sharon.novak@craig-hallum.com or contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3374834 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quotient Technology Inc. stands at 9.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.66%.

The market cap for QUOT stock reached $281.56 million, with 95.37 million shares outstanding and 87.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, QUOT reached a trading volume of 3374834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUOT shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUOT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Quotient Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Quotient Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Technology Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

How has QUOT stock performed recently?

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.89. With this latest performance, QUOT shares gained by 47.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.54 for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 4.10 for the last 200 days.

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Quotient Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quotient Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]

There are presently around $252 million, or 84.80% of QUOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,744,988, which is approximately -21.238% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 6,726,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.73 million in QUOT stocks shares; and ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC, currently with $19.73 million in QUOT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE:QUOT] by around 8,450,784 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 11,544,107 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 57,982,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,977,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUOT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,189,704 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,261,497 shares during the same period.