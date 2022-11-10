Piper Sandler slashes price target on FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] – find out why.

FTC Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FTCI] gained 12.95% on the last trading session, reaching $2.18 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2022 that FTC Solar Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments.

FTC Solar Inc. represents 100.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $227.40 million with the latest information. FTCI stock price has been found in the range of $1.78 to $2.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, FTCI reached a trading volume of 3384333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCI shares is $6.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for FTC Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for FTC Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on FTCI stock. On April 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FTCI shares from 4 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTC Solar Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for FTCI stock

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.84. With this latest performance, FTCI shares dropped by -21.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9500, while it was recorded at 1.9600 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9800 for the last 200 days.

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

FTC Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]

There are presently around $56 million, or 26.20% of FTCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCI stocks are: HILL CITY CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 3,750,000, which is approximately 82.927% of the company’s market cap and around 28.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,585,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.82 million in FTCI stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $7.24 million in FTCI stock with ownership of nearly -6.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in FTC Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FTCI] by around 8,065,020 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,813,169 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,730,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,608,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,381,781 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,546,258 shares during the same period.