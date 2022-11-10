PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Is Currently -1.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] loss -1.20% or -2.16 points to close at $178.55 with a heavy trading volume of 4713905 shares. The company report on November 9, 2022 that PepsiCo Reveals Company’s Continued Progress Through the Voices of Associates in Latest DE&I Report.

Following last year’s debut of its evolved global strategy underpinned by “A Space to be You”, the 2021 report demonstrates how PepsiCo continues to deliver on its commitment to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive space for associates to be themselves, business partners to progress, and communities to thrive.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today published its most recent Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Report, illustrating actions centered on equity and building a strong culture of inclusion that has enabled important progress on gender parity, pay equity and increasing diverse workforce representation, while supporting marginalized communities around the world. For the first time, the report also includes an audio component featuring the voices of select associates who contributed to the company’s progress, providing those who may be visually impaired the opportunity to experience the report. This added audio feature illustrates PepsiCo’s continued commitment to evolving its offerings to be more inclusive and accessible.

It opened the trading session at $179.95, the shares rose to $181.07 and dropped to $178.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEP points out that the company has recorded 4.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 4713905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $183.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $179 to $181, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 797.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.67, while it was recorded at 179.21 for the last single week of trading, and 169.77 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.17%.

There are presently around $178,209 million, or 74.10% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,230,812, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,472,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.19 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.57 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,414 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 48,851,912 shares. Additionally, 1,286 investors decreased positions by around 39,588,913 shares, while 404 investors held positions by with 909,647,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 998,088,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,848,046 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,999,277 shares during the same period.