Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] moved down -0.92: Why It’s Important

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] closed the trading session at $11.82 on 11/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.58, while the highest price level was $12.015. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.39 percent and weekly performance of -10.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, PK reached to a volume of 4383801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $17.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Neutral rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.63.

PK stock trade performance evaluation

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.25. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.73, while it was recorded at 12.04 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,480 million, or 98.30% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,380,335, which is approximately -3.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,616,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.24 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $154.1 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 5.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 28,349,963 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 29,520,753 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 151,980,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,851,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,752,185 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,438,072 shares during the same period.