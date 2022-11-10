Morgan Stanley lifts Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] price plunged by -5.70 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Sharecare and National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter – renowned for the annual Emmy Awards – announce winners of 2022 Sharecare Awards.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, announced the complete list of winners of the 2022 Sharecare Awards. Held in association with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter – which inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award – the Sharecare Awards recognize the year’s best digital campaigns and content that promote health and well-being and embody the spirit of “sharing care.”.

The fourth annual Sharecare Awards honored winners across categories that represent the diversity of experiences shaping consumers’ health and lives today. Winners were revealed and celebrated in a month-long social media campaign featuring health and well-being influencers and celebrity advocates, including: actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown; principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater Misty Copeland; influencer and reality television star Heidi D’Amelio; CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta; talk show host Tamron Hall; Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton; Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award-winning actress Rita Moreno; Special Olympics chairman Timothy Shriver; veteran broadcast journalist Meredith Viera; and television host, actor, and motivational speaker Montel Williams, among others.

A sum of 3657568 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.17M shares. Sharecare Inc. shares reached a high of $1.61 and dropped to a low of $1.39 until finishing in the latest session at $1.49.

The one-year SHCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.67. The average equity rating for SHCR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SHCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

SHCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.02. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by -22.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.00 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8868, while it was recorded at 1.6160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2985 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sharecare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.01 and a Gross Margin at +42.88. Sharecare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43.

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $156 million, or 36.00% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 16,395,864, which is approximately 81.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,995,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.36 million in SHCR stocks shares; and KIM, LLC, currently with $13.41 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sharecare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 45,702,534 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 10,116,136 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 48,847,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,666,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,863,866 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,439,494 shares during the same period.