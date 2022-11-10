Market cap of Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] reaches 12.77B – now what?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.51 at the close of the session, down -0.91%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Rocket Companies Announces Third Quarter Results.

Generated Q3’22 net revenue of $1.3 billion and net income of $96 million.

Delivered closed loan volume, net rate lock volume and gain on sale margin within our guided range.

Rocket Companies Inc. stock is now -49.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKT Stock saw the intraday high of $6.60 and lowest of $6.365 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.07, which means current price is +9.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 3292860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $7.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.10.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, RKT shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.25. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

There are presently around $533 million, or 71.80% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,449,882, which is approximately 4.202% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,312,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.62 million in RKT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $54.76 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly -22.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 11,429,346 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 9,758,053 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 60,747,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,934,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,101,664 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,959,597 shares during the same period.