Market cap of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] reaches 7.31B – now what?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.05 during the day while it closed the day at $19.22. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Third Quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock has also loss -3.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HR stock has declined by -26.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.70% and lost -31.05% year-on date.

The market cap for HR stock reached $7.31 billion, with 380.55 million shares outstanding and 379.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, HR reached a trading volume of 3732330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $27.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 200.84.

HR stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.21 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.22, while it was recorded at 19.73 for the last single week of trading, and 27.26 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,367 million, or 68.10% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,227,546, which is approximately 1.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,388,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $718.61 million in HR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $377.6 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly -23.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 61,686,323 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 61,146,947 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 260,443,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,276,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,580,542 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 12,762,186 shares during the same period.