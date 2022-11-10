Market cap of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] reaches 771.25M – now what?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] closed the trading session at $11.82 on 11/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.56, while the highest price level was $12.87. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Beyond Meat® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.86 percent and weekly performance of -19.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, BYND reached to a volume of 3956921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $17.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $80 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on BYND stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 50 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66.

BYND stock trade performance evaluation

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.86. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -16.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.76 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.24, while it was recorded at 13.28 for the last single week of trading, and 32.57 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 10.00%.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $343 million, or 57.40% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,559,436, which is approximately 10.167% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,097,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.43 million in BYND stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.78 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 64.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,063,211 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 16,370,529 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 5,574,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,008,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,088,203 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,901,174 shares during the same period.