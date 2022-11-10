Market Analysts see The Southern Company [SO] falling to $59. Time to buy?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] traded at a low on 11/09/22, posting a -0.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $63.44. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Southern Company builds on sustainability transparency leadership.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Company releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Executive Summary, demonstrates alignment with key ESG reporting frameworks, publishes Trade Association and Climate Engagement Report.

Consistent with its commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, Southern Company has published its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Executive Summary, refreshed key environmental, social and governance (ESG) data and published a new Trade Association and Climate Engagement Report. These materials can be found in the Data, Downloads and Reports section of the Company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3403358 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Southern Company stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for SO stock reached $69.01 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 3403358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $68.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $87, while UBS kept a Buy rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

How has SO stock performed recently?

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.89 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.03, while it was recorded at 64.10 for the last single week of trading, and 71.66 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for The Southern Company [SO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.48%.

Insider trade positions for The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $43,564 million, or 62.30% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,260,760, which is approximately 1.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,620,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.92 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.07 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

770 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 37,045,211 shares. Additionally, 719 investors decreased positions by around 31,046,250 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 618,609,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 686,701,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,880,404 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 5,241,097 shares during the same period.