Market Analysts see Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [NASDAQ: RADI] traded at a high on 11/09/22, posting a 12.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.65. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Radius Global Infrastructure Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue Increased 29% YoY.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”), one of the largest international owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential digital infrastructure assets, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4126089 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. stands at 7.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.78%.

The market cap for RADI stock reached $910.57 million, with 93.51 million shares outstanding and 66.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 816.56K shares, RADI reached a trading volume of 4126089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RADI shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $19 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on RADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for RADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18.

How has RADI stock performed recently?

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.41. With this latest performance, RADI shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 8.80 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.46 and a Gross Margin at +35.40. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.54.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Insider trade positions for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]

There are presently around $862 million, or 96.00% of RADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RADI stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 10,925,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.11% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 9,128,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.09 million in RADI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $48.76 million in RADI stock with ownership of nearly -9.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [NASDAQ:RADI] by around 14,450,185 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 14,565,414 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 60,292,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,308,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RADI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,676,068 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,096,219 shares during the same period.