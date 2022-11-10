Market Analysts see Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] gaining to $250. Time to buy?

Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE: GTLS] loss -35.56% or -85.16 points to close at $154.31 with a heavy trading volume of 3333426 shares. The company report on November 9, 2022 that KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS TO SELL HOWDEN TO CHART INDUSTRIES.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

KPS Capital Partners, LP (“KPS”) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company, Howden (the “Company”), to Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart Industries” or “Chart”, NYSE: GTLS), a Ball Ground, Georgia based manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets, for $4.4 billion.

Howden is a leading global provider of air and gas handling solutions that drive enhanced safety, efficiency and environmental sustainability in mission-critical processes across a broad range of attractive and fast-growing industrial markets. Howden manufactures a complete portfolio of rotating equipment products, including compressors, blowers, fans, rotary heaters and steam turbines. The Company’s products enable its customers’ vital processes, which advance a more sustainable world. Headquartered in Renfrew, Scotland, Howden employs more than 6,500 associates globally in 35 countries, including over 750 engineers.

It opened the trading session at $203.61, the shares rose to $205.14 and dropped to $152.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GTLS points out that the company has recorded -3.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 361.52K shares, GTLS reached to a volume of 3333426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLS shares is $233.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chart Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $200 to $259. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Chart Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $189, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GTLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chart Industries Inc. is set at 16.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTLS in the course of the last twelve months was 886.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for GTLS stock

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.52. With this latest performance, GTLS shares dropped by -22.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.63 for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.53, while it was recorded at 218.43 for the last single week of trading, and 173.76 for the last 200 days.

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.07 and a Gross Margin at +21.85. Chart Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Chart Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chart Industries Inc. go to 51.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]

There are presently around $6,445 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,347,873, which is approximately -3.618% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,420,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $682.19 million in GTLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $530.79 million in GTLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chart Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE:GTLS] by around 3,793,951 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 4,548,059 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 33,427,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,769,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,153,398 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 727,257 shares during the same period.