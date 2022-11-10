Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Stock trading around $34.52 per share: What’s Next?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -36.03%. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Lincoln Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Net loss per share of $(15.17).

Net loss per share included a $(634) million goodwill impairment charge, or $(3.73) per share.

Over the last 12 months, LNC stock dropped by -52.89%. The one-year Lincoln National Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.55. The average equity rating for LNC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.87 billion, with 171.13 million shares outstanding and 154.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, LNC stock reached a trading volume of 5133165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $55 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on LNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.11.

LNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.03. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -24.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.71 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.19, while it was recorded at 37.83 for the last single week of trading, and 55.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lincoln National Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.78. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

LNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 16.65%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,559 million, or 79.20% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,399,802, which is approximately -0.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,196,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $524.57 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $269.8 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly -7.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 13,639,815 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 10,874,159 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 107,551,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,065,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,592,138 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,662,955 shares during the same period.