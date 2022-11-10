KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Bumble Inc. [BMBL] – find out why.

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] loss -4.65% on the last trading session, reaching $20.93 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Bumble Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Total Revenue Increased 17% to $233 millionBumble App Revenue Increased 28% to $181 millionBumble App Paying Users Increased 36% to 2.1 million; Grew 164,000 Quarter Over QuarterNet Earnings of $26 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $62 million.

Bumble Inc. represents 129.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.29 billion with the latest information. BMBL stock price has been found in the range of $20.42 to $21.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 3543233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $31.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $32 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on BMBL stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BMBL shares from 30 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for BMBL stock

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.24. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.42, while it was recorded at 22.17 for the last single week of trading, and 27.15 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +58.60. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.54.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

There are presently around $2,818 million, or 95.57% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 14,634,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.31 million in BMBL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $234.84 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 40.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 27,529,204 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 16,156,032 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 90,957,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,642,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,513,574 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,112,059 shares during the same period.