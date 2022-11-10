Jefferies lifts Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] loss -3.21% on the last trading session, reaching $128.00 price per share at the time. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Valero Energy Corporation Elects Marie A. Ffolkes to Board of Directors.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today that Marie A. Ffolkes has been elected as an independent director to Valero’s board of directors (the “Board”) and has joined the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective immediately.

Ms. Ffolkes is currently the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Axxelist LLC, a technology real estate company. She recently served as Chief Executive Officer of TriMark USA, LLC, a provider of design services, equipment, and supplies to the food services industry. Ms. Ffolkes has extensive experience in operations, international markets and multiple sectors, including industrial gas production and the automotive business. She previously served as President, Industrial Gases, Americas of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., and in various executive and senior management roles at Tenneco, Inc. and Johnson Controls International plc.

Valero Energy Corporation represents 390.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.66 billion with the latest information. VLO stock price has been found in the range of $127.26 to $133.547.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 4118682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $138.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for VLO stock

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.29, while it was recorded at 130.09 for the last single week of trading, and 109.43 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.83. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $40,489 million, or 83.70% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,191,671, which is approximately -12.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,812,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.76 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 2.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 602 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 35,941,020 shares. Additionally, 550 investors decreased positions by around 31,828,608 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 248,552,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,321,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,421,609 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,374,799 shares during the same period.