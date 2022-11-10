Histogen Inc. [HSTO] Stock trading around $1.10 per share: What’s Next?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.10 at the close of the session, up 10.52%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Histogen Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Closed $5M Financing in July.

Histogen Inc. stock is now -83.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HSTO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.64 and lowest of $1.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.58, which means current price is +14.58% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 426.78K shares, HSTO reached a trading volume of 7284700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSTO shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

How has HSTO stock performed recently?

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.29. With this latest performance, HSTO shares dropped by -20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.87 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4542, while it was recorded at 1.0731 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1242 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Histogen Inc. [HSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1497.77 and a Gross Margin at +78.68. Histogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1448.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.76.

Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Earnings analysis for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

Insider trade positions for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.00% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,908, which is approximately -0.011% of the company’s market cap and around 9.61% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 27,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in HSTO stocks shares; and PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, currently with $21000.0 in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly 49.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Histogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 60,949 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 130,326 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 57,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,149 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 95,342 shares during the same period.