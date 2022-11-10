HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Revenue clocked in at $187.30 million, down -74.55% YTD: What’s Next?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 1, 2022 that HEXO Issues Correction to Press Release Announcing Q4’22 and FY22 Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 2, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 7, 2021 and amended and restated on May 25, 2021.

A sum of 4982304 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.62M shares. HEXO Corp. shares reached a high of $0.1832 and dropped to a low of $0.168 until finishing in the latest session at $0.18.

The average equity rating for HEXO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

HEXO Stock Performance Analysis:

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1850, while it was recorded at 0.1801 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3345 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HEXO Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.71 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.72.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.23. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$89,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 10.97% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 21,363,882, which is approximately -30.824% of the company’s market cap and around 2.73% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,622,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 million in HEXO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.82 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly -83.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 5,553,605 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 40,092,543 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 686,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,333,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,319,046 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,758,602 shares during the same period.