Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] Revenue clocked in at $265.20 million, down -79.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Health Catalyst Inc. [NASDAQ: HCAT] price surged by 23.34 percent to reach at $1.51. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Health Catalyst Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

“In the third quarter of 2022, I am pleased to share that we achieved strong performance across our business, including exceeding the mid-point of our quarterly guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and, based on an expanding pipeline and ahead-of-schedule cost reduction efforts, we are also pleased to raise our full year 2022 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance. In addition, we now expect our 2022 dollar-based retention achievement level to be between 97% and 101%, an increase relative to the range we shared last quarter. This incremental confidence is driven by growth in our existing client expansion pipeline relative to prior expectations and a modest reduction in forecasted churn for 2022.” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. “In addition to this financial and operational execution, we held our ninth annual Healthcare Analytics Summit conference in Salt Lake City in September. We viewed this year’s in-person event as highly successful, hosting over a thousand attendees, representing more than 175 existing client and prospective client organizations, and included over 70 representatives from existing client organizations presenting their improvement case studies realized in partnership with Health Catalyst. This year’s Summit was an important opportunity for Health Catalyst to continue to provide thought leadership within the healthcare data and analytics ecosystem, while further cultivating and deepening our relationships with clients and prospects.”.

A sum of 3636826 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.04M shares. Health Catalyst Inc. shares reached a high of $8.59 and dropped to a low of $7.81 until finishing in the latest session at $7.98.

The one-year HCAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.91. The average equity rating for HCAT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCAT shares is $15.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Health Catalyst Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $19 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Health Catalyst Inc. stock. On September 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HCAT shares from 21 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Health Catalyst Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55.

HCAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, HCAT shares dropped by -11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.70 for Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 7.13 for the last single week of trading, and 16.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Health Catalyst Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.09 and a Gross Margin at +33.16. Health Catalyst Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.73.

Health Catalyst Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $425 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,305,263, which is approximately 25.261% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,737,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.81 million in HCAT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $35.62 million in HCAT stock with ownership of nearly 16.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Health Catalyst Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Health Catalyst Inc. [NASDAQ:HCAT] by around 12,050,010 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 10,115,667 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 31,117,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,283,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCAT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,870,833 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,942,839 shares during the same period.