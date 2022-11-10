GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] fell -59.28% so far this year. What now?

GXO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: GXO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.94%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that GXO Logistics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Highlights.

Third quarter revenue of $2.3 billion, up 16% year-over-year; including organic revenue growth1 of 16%; net income attributable to GXO of $63 million; adjusted EBITDA1 of $192 million; diluted EPS of $0.53 and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.75.

Over the last 12 months, GXO stock dropped by -61.48%. The one-year GXO Logistics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.15. The average equity rating for GXO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.28 billion, with 118.62 million shares outstanding and 116.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, GXO stock reached a trading volume of 6680210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GXO shares is $63.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GXO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GXO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $64 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for GXO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GXO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GXO Logistics Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for GXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for GXO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GXO Stock Performance Analysis:

GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, GXO shares gained by 6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.20, while it was recorded at 35.91 for the last single week of trading, and 54.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GXO Logistics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.20 and a Gross Margin at +12.19. GXO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21.

GXO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GXO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GXO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GXO Logistics Inc. go to 13.76%.

GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,744 million, or 90.90% of GXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GXO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 11,030,903, which is approximately 36.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,400,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.73 million in GXO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $367.15 million in GXO stock with ownership of nearly 6.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

248 institutional holders increased their position in GXO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:GXO] by around 18,580,608 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 9,217,035 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 73,417,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,214,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GXO stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,446,607 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,660,897 shares during the same period.