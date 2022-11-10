For Sweetgreen Inc. [SG], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE: SG] slipped around -3.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.70 at the close of the session, down -20.90%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Sweetgreen, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) (the “Company”), the mission-driven, next generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2022.

“We remain relentlessly focused on continuous operational improvement and delivering exceptional service to our customers by adding the sweet touch one customer at a time,” said Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Neman. “Sweetgreen is in the early stages of building a national brand that leads and defines a category and we are excited about our expansion plans in 2023.”.

Sweetgreen Inc. stock is now -57.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SG Stock saw the intraday high of $15.60 and lowest of $13.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.20, which means current price is +27.09% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, SG reached a trading volume of 6351144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $28 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Sweetgreen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on SG stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SG shares from 41 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

How has SG stock performed recently?

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.25. With this latest performance, SG shares dropped by -23.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.64% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.07 for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.21, while it was recorded at 16.61 for the last single week of trading, and 21.36 for the last 200 days.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.36 and a Gross Margin at +1.43. Sweetgreen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.60.

Sweetgreen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Insider trade positions for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]

There are presently around $1,090 million, or 83.20% of SG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,350,933, which is approximately 2.862% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 13,508,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.07 million in SG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $87.42 million in SG stock with ownership of nearly 420.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sweetgreen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE:SG] by around 20,090,235 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 8,809,711 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 50,637,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,537,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,233,322 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,001,086 shares during the same period.