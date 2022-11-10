For STORE Capital Corporation [STOR], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $31.68 during the day while it closed the day at $31.55. The company report on November 3, 2022 that STORE Capital Announces Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

STORE Capital Corporation stock has also loss -0.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STOR stock has inclined by 9.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.51% and lost -8.28% year-on date.

The market cap for STOR stock reached $8.94 billion, with 280.84 million shares outstanding and 280.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, STOR reached a trading volume of 6254896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $30.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $37 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on STOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

STOR stock trade performance evaluation

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, STOR shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.92 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.70, while it was recorded at 31.64 for the last single week of trading, and 29.00 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,042 million, or 81.80% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,183,934, which is approximately 6.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,824,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $877.88 million in STOR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $426.52 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 0.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

249 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 23,308,629 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 34,719,210 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 165,186,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,214,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,664,201 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 10,151,941 shares during the same period.