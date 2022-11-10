For AppLovin Corporation [APP], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] loss -9.49% on the last trading session, reaching $13.74 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2022 that AppLovin Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and posted a Shareholder Letter at www.investors.applovin.com.

AppLovin Corporation represents 373.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.04 billion with the latest information. APP stock price has been found in the range of $13.2007 to $14.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 7748432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $44.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on APP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for APP stock

AppLovin Corporation [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.50. With this latest performance, APP shares dropped by -22.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.45 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.17, while it was recorded at 14.80 for the last single week of trading, and 37.96 for the last 200 days.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.81. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76.

AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at AppLovin Corporation [APP]

There are presently around $1,937 million, or 49.50% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 60,735,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,272,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.11 million in APP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $160.06 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly 103.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 27,665,586 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 18,817,308 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 94,509,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,992,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,055,902 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,913,332 shares during the same period.