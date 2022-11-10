Flame Acquisition Corp. [FLME] Is Currently 0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Flame Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: FLME] gained 0.40% or 0.04 points to close at $10.01 with a heavy trading volume of 4017591 shares. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Flame Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination Transaction.

Flame Acquisition Corp. (“Flame”) (NYSE: FLME, FLME.WS), a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy industry in North America, today announced an agreement to enter into a business combination with Sable Offshore Corp. (“Sable”). Sable has separately agreed to acquire oil and gas assets as part of the merger. After giving effect to the business combination, the company will be named Sable Offshore Corp.

It opened the trading session at $9.97, the shares rose to $10.05 and dropped to $9.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLME points out that the company has recorded 2.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -3.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 146.95K shares, FLME reached to a volume of 4017591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flame Acquisition Corp. [FLME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flame Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for FLME stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. [FLME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, FLME shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.05 for Flame Acquisition Corp. [FLME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.87, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.80 for the last 200 days.

Flame Acquisition Corp. [FLME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96.

Flame Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flame Acquisition Corp. [FLME]

There are presently around $209 million, or 76.80% of FLME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLME stocks are: SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 1,660,783, which is approximately 2.235% of the company’s market cap and around 1.81% of the total institutional ownership; SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP, holding 1,560,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.62 million in FLME stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $12.61 million in FLME stock with ownership of nearly 7.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Flame Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:FLME] by around 2,274,678 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,874,991 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 16,702,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,852,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLME stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,162 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,041,565 shares during the same period.