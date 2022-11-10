Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] Stock trading around $0.09 per share: What’s Next?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.09 at the close of the session, down -21.72%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Esports Entertainment Group Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Revenue of $11.7 Million.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Hoboken, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – October 13, 2022) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock is now -97.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GMBL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.114 and lowest of $0.0851 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.75, which means current price is +3.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 4069911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on GMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

How has GMBL stock performed recently?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.80. With this latest performance, GMBL shares dropped by -22.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.83 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2001, while it was recorded at 0.1174 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7040 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.84. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -157.13.

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -47.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.75. Additionally, GMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.10% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 673,800, which is approximately -44.095% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 418,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in GMBL stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $33000.0 in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 758,939 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,718,842 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 816,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,293,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 630,269 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 588,528 shares during the same period.