Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Revenue clocked in at $19.63 billion, down -3.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] price plunged by -1.25 percent to reach at -$1.14. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Emerson to Automate Origin Materials’ New Carbon-Negative Materials Plant.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Plantweb™ digital ecosystem will help Origin convert renewable wood residues into chemicals for diverse applications.

Software and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced a memorandum of understanding with Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, to provide advanced digital automation technologies and consulting services for Origin’s first world-scale manufacturing facility, Origin 2. Emerson has already supplied automation for Origin’s first commercial facility, currently under construction in Sarnia, Ontario.

A sum of 3514826 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.12M shares. Emerson Electric Co. shares reached a high of $92.25 and dropped to a low of $89.99 until finishing in the latest session at $90.12.

The one-year EMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.75. The average equity rating for EMR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $98.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $105 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 47.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.24, while it was recorded at 89.74 for the last single week of trading, and 87.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.19. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $26,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.12%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,658 million, or 76.80% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,473,695, which is approximately -3.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,665,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.29 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -5.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 758 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 26,287,528 shares. Additionally, 831 investors decreased positions by around 45,081,283 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 368,686,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,055,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,309,987 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 7,099,704 shares during the same period.