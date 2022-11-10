DA Davidson slashes price target on Telos Corporation [TLS] – find out why.

Telos Corporation [NASDAQ: TLS] traded at a low on 11/09/22, posting a -68.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.44. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Telos Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results: Delivers $63.6 Million of Revenue, 32.9% Gross Margin, and $12.0 Million of Cash Flow from Operations.

Exceeded High End of Guidance Range on All Financial Metrics.

Generated $12.0 Million of Cash Flow from Operations and $8.4 Million of Free Cash Flow.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8805263 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Telos Corporation stands at 31.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.48%.

The market cap for TLS stock reached $234.95 million, with 67.88 million shares outstanding and 42.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 451.79K shares, TLS reached a trading volume of 8805263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telos Corporation [TLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLS shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Telos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Telos Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on TLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telos Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TLS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has TLS stock performed recently?

Telos Corporation [TLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.91. With this latest performance, TLS shares dropped by -58.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.97 for Telos Corporation [TLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 9.13 for the last single week of trading, and 9.31 for the last 200 days.

Telos Corporation [TLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telos Corporation [TLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.10 and a Gross Margin at +34.70. Telos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.59.

Telos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Telos Corporation [TLS]

There are presently around $139 million, or 62.70% of TLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,481,897, which is approximately -0.924% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,993,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.74 million in TLS stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $8.74 million in TLS stock with ownership of nearly 11.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Telos Corporation [NASDAQ:TLS] by around 6,575,205 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 8,738,472 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 25,028,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,342,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,095,089 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,847,986 shares during the same period.