Credit Suisse slashes price target on Natera Inc. [NTRA] – find out why.

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] closed the trading session at $37.07 on 11/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.10, while the highest price level was $43.93. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Natera Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.31 percent and weekly performance of -18.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, NTRA reached to a volume of 4188999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Natera Inc. [NTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $84.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Natera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on NTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55.

NTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Natera Inc. [NTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.44. With this latest performance, NTRA shares dropped by -8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.61 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.76, while it was recorded at 42.34 for the last single week of trading, and 45.72 for the last 200 days.

Natera Inc. [NTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.09. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.69.

Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Natera Inc. [NTRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,436 million, or 97.20% of NTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,940,844, which is approximately 2.013% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,247,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.66 million in NTRA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $202.88 million in NTRA stock with ownership of nearly 9.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA] by around 13,768,931 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 12,650,604 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 66,261,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,681,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,771,952 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,433,203 shares during the same period.