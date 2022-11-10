Corning Incorporated [GLW] Revenue clocked in at $14.46 billion, down -11.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Corning Reports Third-Quarter Results Highlighted by Optical Communications and Solar Sales Growth.

Core sales increased 1% year over year as secular growth initiatives and “More Corning” approach offset lower Display Technologies volume; Panel maker utilization declined further to a level that management believes to be the correction low point; display glass price remained consistent; Free cash flow of $866 million for the first nine months of 2022 keeps Corning on pace for another year of healthy cash generation.

A sum of 4567449 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.93M shares. Corning Incorporated shares reached a high of $33.53 and dropped to a low of $32.585 until finishing in the latest session at $32.98.

The one-year GLW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.19. The average equity rating for GLW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $37.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Fox Advisors have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $37, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on GLW stock. On May 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GLW shares from 53 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 95.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GLW Stock Performance Analysis:

Corning Incorporated [GLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.19 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.77, while it was recorded at 32.52 for the last single week of trading, and 35.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corning Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.19 and a Gross Margin at +35.26. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

GLW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 8.58%.

Corning Incorporated [GLW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,440 million, or 71.10% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,983,734, which is approximately 2.412% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,148,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in GLW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.1 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly 0.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 546 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 36,443,741 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 26,022,867 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 526,982,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,449,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,612,244 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 3,595,275 shares during the same period.