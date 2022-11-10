Confluent Inc. [CFLT] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $35

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] plunged by -$1.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.24 during the day while it closed the day at $19.06. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Rey Perez Appointed Chief Customer Officer of Confluent.

Industry veteran to help customers succeed with the power of data streaming.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced the appointment of Rey Perez as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). As CCO, Rey will lead the customer success, sales engineering services, training and support teams as data streaming becomes a core part of how modern businesses operate. Rey joins Confluent from New Relic, where he served as CCO, leading the solutions engineering, solutions architecture, enablement and expert services teams.

Confluent Inc. stock has also loss -14.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFLT stock has declined by -38.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.47% and lost -75.00% year-on date.

The market cap for CFLT stock reached $5.61 billion, with 278.27 million shares outstanding and 138.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 3360321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $34.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CFLT stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CFLT shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65.

CFLT stock trade performance evaluation

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.91. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -16.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.87 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.65, while it was recorded at 20.65 for the last single week of trading, and 31.38 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Confluent Inc. [CFLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 45.60%.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,195 million, or 83.30% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 14,456,310, which is approximately 172.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 13,165,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.93 million in CFLT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $189.15 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly -7.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 43,929,492 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 18,955,372 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 52,276,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,161,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,451,505 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 10,313,451 shares during the same period.