Citigroup lifts Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: OTMO] gained 7.26% or 0.02 points to close at $0.34 with a heavy trading volume of 7871880 shares. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Otonomo Selected by PREDIK Data-Driven to Power Competitive Intelligence Solutions.

PREDIK Data-Driven Utilizes the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform for Highly Accurate, Granular Commercial Vehicle Data.

It opened the trading session at $0.31, the shares rose to $0.3499 and dropped to $0.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OTMO points out that the company has recorded -73.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 660.00K shares, OTMO reached to a volume of 7871880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTMO shares is $1.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for OTMO stock

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.24. With this latest performance, OTMO shares gained by 32.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3176, while it was recorded at 0.3107 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1055 for the last 200 days.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2088.91 and a Gross Margin at -149.51. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1795.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.45.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.20 and a Current Ratio set at 24.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]

There are presently around $21 million, or 46.40% of OTMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTMO stocks are: MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC with ownership of 34,600,000, which is approximately 42.899% of the company’s market cap and around 29.67% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 11,802,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 million in OTMO stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.12 million in OTMO stock with ownership of nearly 70.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:OTMO] by around 15,114,595 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 11,317,431 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 34,118,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,550,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTMO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,049,344 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,275,605 shares during the same period.