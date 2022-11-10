Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] moved down -17.04: Why It’s Important

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] closed the trading session at $0.77 on 11/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.767, while the highest price level was $0.9249. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Cenntro Facility in Herne, Germany Begins Assembly of Metro and TeeMak Models.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that its facility in Herne, Germany, acquired through its acquisition of Cenntro Automotive Europe, has completed its production transition and had begun assembly of two Cenntro models, the Metro and the TeeMak.

This latest expansion is one of several milestones that Cenntro has made in recent months. In addition to expansion of its manufacturing facilities, Cenntro has recently launched two new models, the Logistar 100 and the Logistar 260, and commenced deliveries of the Logistar 200 in Europe.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.66 percent and weekly performance of -26.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -49.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, CENN reached to a volume of 6337425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

CENN stock trade performance evaluation

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.08. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -20.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.23 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0675, while it was recorded at 0.9601 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5145 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 8.20% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,220,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,506,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.28 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 1198.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 18,196,280 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,540,359 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 3,141,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,595,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,409,776 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,305,383 shares during the same period.