Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Stock trading around $225.54 per share: What’s Next?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.13%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Caterpillar Raises Record $13.8 Million in United Way Campaign.

Funds will help improve the lives of individuals in communities across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Panama.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) employees and retirees together with the Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Caterpillar, have pledged more than $13.8 million to the United Way chapters across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Panama as part of its 2022-2023 campaign. This record amount is a $1 million increase from 2021.

Over the last 12 months, CAT stock rose by 7.50%. The one-year Caterpillar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.65. The average equity rating for CAT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $117.95 billion, with 531.00 million shares outstanding and 526.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, CAT stock reached a trading volume of 6243890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $219.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $196 to $221. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 6.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 57.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 25.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.10 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.89, while it was recorded at 226.21 for the last single week of trading, and 198.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caterpillar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 12.91%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82,953 million, or 71.10% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,577,185, which is approximately 0.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 39,778,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.97 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.28 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -2.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 912 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 18,645,105 shares. Additionally, 928 investors decreased positions by around 15,276,426 shares, while 350 investors held positions by with 333,874,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,795,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,928,282 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 1,844,075 shares during the same period.