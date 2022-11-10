Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] – find out why.

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] price plunged by -5.38 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on November 4, 2022 that National Kidney Foundation and Ardelyx, Inc. Survey Finds Dialysis Patients Struggle to Maintain Serum Phosphorus Levels.

Majority of survey respondents call for new treatments to help manage phosphorus levels.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX) in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), today announced results from a survey of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis conducted to better understand patients’ experience managing serum phosphorus levels. The survey found that more than 80% of respondents struggle to manage their serum phosphorus levels, with more than 90% citing a need for new treatment options.

A sum of 4342375 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.52M shares. Ardelyx Inc. shares reached a high of $1.30 and dropped to a low of $1.1801 until finishing in the latest session at $1.23.

The one-year ARDX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.26. The average equity rating for ARDX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ARDX shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

ARDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.33. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.45 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3374, while it was recorded at 1.3780 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9338 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ardelyx Inc. Fundamentals:

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ARDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47 million, or 35.40% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,236,617, which is approximately 33.212% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.15 million in ARDX stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.64 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 21.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 15,390,082 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 17,064,872 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,927,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,382,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,516,357 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,201,491 shares during the same period.