Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] moved down -3.78: Why It’s Important

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] traded at a low on 11/09/22, posting a -3.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.96. The company report on November 7, 2022 that FOUR-TIME GRAMMY© AWARD WINNER KEITH URBAN ANNOUNCES NEW LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO.

Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency launches Friday, March 3, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3889926 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at 5.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.33%.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $9.07 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 213.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 3889926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $70.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 127 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 22.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.69, while it was recorded at 43.47 for the last single week of trading, and 54.98 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $8,924 million, or 97.80% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,084,534, which is approximately 1.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 19,637,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $843.61 million in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $823.36 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 13.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 28,596,470 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 24,245,614 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 154,896,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,738,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,498,387 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,802,392 shares during the same period.