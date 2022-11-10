BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] is 19.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BTRS] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.38 at the close of the session, down -0.42%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Billtrust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Reports Q3 2022 software and payments segment revenue of $35.2 million, up 35% for the same period in 2021.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

BTRS Holdings Inc. stock is now 19.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTRS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.42 and lowest of $9.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.96, which means current price is +137.47% above from all time high which was touched on 11/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, BTRS reached a trading volume of 6606038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTRS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for BTRS Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for BTRS Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BTRS Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has BTRS stock performed recently?

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, BTRS shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.08 for BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.25, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BTRS Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTRS Holdings Inc. go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]

There are presently around $1,031 million, or 68.20% of BTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTRS stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 28,367,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,702,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.53 million in BTRS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.75 million in BTRS stock with ownership of nearly 10.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BTRS Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BTRS] by around 18,128,457 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 33,579,988 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 58,238,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,947,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTRS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,661,534 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 26,546,428 shares during the same period.