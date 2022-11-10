BofA Securities lifts Athersys Inc. [ATHX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] price plunged by -56.45 percent to reach at -$0.72. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Athersys, Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.5 Million Public Offering.

Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) (“Athersys” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced “best efforts” public offering of 5,004,545 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase 10,009,090 shares of common stock at a combined price of $1.10 per share and accompanying warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, will be exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 10, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

A sum of 9859703 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.44M shares. Athersys Inc. shares reached a high of $0.759 and dropped to a low of $0.5218 until finishing in the latest session at $0.56.

The one-year ATHX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.33. The average equity rating for ATHX stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65.

ATHX Stock Performance Analysis:

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -77.79. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -67.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.77 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9777, while it was recorded at 1.8275 for the last single week of trading, and 9.8509 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Athersys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1569.79 and a Gross Margin at +78.93. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1576.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -364.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -145.05.

Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.80% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 397,879, which is approximately -9.466% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., holding 222,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in ATHX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $70000.0 in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly 37.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 413,585 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 951,021 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 326,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,691,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,421 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 183,360 shares during the same period.