BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] – find out why.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] traded at a low on 11/09/22, posting a -3.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.11. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record 2022 Third Quarter Results.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) has released its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3383581 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stands at 5.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.36%.

The market cap for SAND stock reached $1.52 billion, with 298.17 million shares outstanding and 168.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, SAND reached a trading volume of 3383581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9.50 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SAND shares from 6.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58.

How has SAND stock performed recently?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.49. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 6.42 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.61 and a Gross Margin at +53.84. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]

There are presently around $510 million, or 51.71% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 28,742,265, which is approximately 40.74% of the company’s market cap and around 3.89% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 7,939,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.57 million in SAND stocks shares; and HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $32.84 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 6.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 32,417,905 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 8,701,663 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 58,697,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,817,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,025,575 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 586,559 shares during the same period.