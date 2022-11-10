Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] is 10.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [NASDAQ: AIMC] closed the trading session at $56.88 on 11/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.61, while the highest price level was $57.48. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.30 percent and weekly performance of -3.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 61.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 670.73K shares, AIMC reached to a volume of 4022575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIMC shares is $54.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIMC in the course of the last twelve months was 42.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AIMC stock trade performance evaluation

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, AIMC shares gained by 61.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.52 for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.98, while it was recorded at 57.44 for the last single week of trading, and 39.94 for the last 200 days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.78 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. go to 15.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,697 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIMC stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 6,871,950, which is approximately 9.301% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,043,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.76 million in AIMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $333.24 million in AIMC stock with ownership of nearly 2.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [NASDAQ:AIMC] by around 3,606,778 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 4,304,605 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 57,082,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,993,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIMC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 682,332 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 583,101 shares during the same period.