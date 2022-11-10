Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $105

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] closed the trading session at $89.08 on 11/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.36, while the highest price level was $90.565. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Akamai and Macrometa Partner to Create Edge Cloud Super Platform for Enterprise Developers.

Akamai makes a strategic equity investment in Macrometa, with Akamai representation on the Macrometa board, and the two companies announce powerful integrations.

Macrometa Corporation, the first-of-its-kind Global Data Network (GDN) and edge computing cloud, today announced a new strategic equity investment, go-to-market partnership, and powerful product integrations with Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online. In conjunction with Akamai’s equity investment in Macrometa, Andy Champagne, CTO of Akamai Labs, will join the Macrometa board as a non-voting board observer. This investment spearheads a deep technology and multi-year product collaboration to provide the world’s most ubiquitous edge cloud platform built for enterprise.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.89 percent and weekly performance of 4.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, AKAM reached to a volume of 4317657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $107.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $125 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Akamai Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on AKAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

AKAM stock trade performance evaluation

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, AKAM shares gained by 14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.35, while it was recorded at 84.86 for the last single week of trading, and 98.94 for the last 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.32 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20.

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 12.00%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,700 million, or 96.10% of AKAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 31,935,335, which is approximately 5218.797% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,872,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.28 billion in AKAM stock with ownership of nearly -2.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM] by around 39,623,851 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 15,372,531 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 121,252,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,248,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAM stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,774,036 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,383,220 shares during the same period.